Builders Association to hold Texas Hold’em tournament Saturday

The Summit County Builders Association is holding its annual poker tournament from 5-11 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Hotel, 1129 Summit Blvd. in Frisco.

The entry donation is $100, which includes Texas Hold’em with professional dealers, drink specials and chili. The top 10% of the field will be paid. To register and for more information, contact info@summitcountybuilders.org or call 668-6013.