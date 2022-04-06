Building Hope, Colorado Mountain College to host free sound vibration meditation

The Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge campus is hosting a free sound vibration meditation on Thursday, April 14.

Building Hope Summit County, a local mental health nonprofit, and Feel Better LTD, a massage therapy business based in Breckenridge, are hosting the meditation. Participants will be able to have one-on-one interaction with a guide who will use a crystal sound bowl to help people “clear energy, remove blocks and uproot old patterns,” according to a news release.

The meditation will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. on April 14 at the college’s Breckenridge campus located at 107 Denison Placer Road. The organizers ask that participants bring a yoga mat, blankets and comfortable clothing.

The event is open to adults and well-behaved children, according to the release. Participants can register in advance by visiting bit.ly/3izWcV1 .