Building Hope offers new peer-to-peer class on living with mental health conditions

FRISCO — Building Hope and the National Alliance on Mental Illness are launching a resource for individuals dealing with mental illness in Summit County.

The national alliance’s High Country Colorado branch is offering a new class, called Peer-to-Peer, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6. The class, which continues from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18 in Frisco, is meant to provide an educational experience for adults with mental health conditions who are looking to better understand themselves and their recovery.

The class is taught by trained leaders in the community, and the program includes activities, discussions and informative videos to help individuals set goals for the future, partner with health care providers, develop confidence in decision making, enhance communication skills, learn about mental health treatment options, share their stories and more.

The class is free. For more information or to register, text High Country Colorado 303-917-9131.