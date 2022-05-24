Building Hope Summit County brings Adam Cayton-Holland for laughs in Silverthorne Thursday
In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Building Hope Summit County is having an event to put a smile on people’s faces for a good cause. Called Let’s Get Together To Laugh!, the evening will feature local comedian Pat Treuer as well as Denver’s Adam Clayton-Holland.
Cayton-Holland is a national touring comic who has appeared on “Conan,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “@midnight” and more. He is the is the founder of the High Plains Comedy Festival in Denver and created, wrote and starred in “Those Who Can’t,” which aired for three seasons and is available on HBO Max.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at The Pad 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne, and the event starts promptly at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of show. Food by Melody’s Food Cart and beverages from The Pad bar will be available for purchase. This event is for those 18 and over. Visit BuildingHopeSummit.org/calendar for tickets.
