Building Hope to host comedian Dana Eagle in Silverthorne in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month
The comedian has performed on Comedy Central and published the book “How To Be Depressed: A Guide” in 2017
Building Hope Summit County is hosting comedian Dana Eagle at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at The Pad, located at 491 Rainbow Drive in Silverthorne. The event is in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Eagle has been on CBS’s “The Late, Late Show;” Comedy Central; NBC’s “Last Comic Standing;” and “Comics Unleashed.” Her book, “How To Be Depressed: A Guide” was published in 2017.
Tickets for the event — Let’s Get Together To Laugh — are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. The event is for those 18 and older. For tickets, visit BuildingHopeSummit.org.
