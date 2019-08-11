Building Hope to host fundraiser concert Monday, Aug. 12

Building Hope will be holding a fundraiser concert at Motherloaded Tavern on Monday, Aug. 12.

Courtesy of Building Hope

Building Hope, Summit County’s mental health navigation nonprofit, will be holding a fundraiser concert featuring live music from folk singer-songwriter Ira Wolf from 5–8 p.m on Monday, Aug. 12, at Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.

Building Hope was created in 2016 to address gaps and deficiencies in the county’s mental health system. Building Hope also hosts community connectedness events and wellness workshops.

Wolf is a nationally touring folk singer hailing from Montana and is now based out of Nashville, Tennessee. Wolf is known for her soulful crooning and lyrics rich with passion and vulnerability.

The fundraiser concert is free, but donations will be accepted. For more information, visit BuildingHopeSummit.org.