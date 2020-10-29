Building Hope to host suicide awareness event

In an effort to raise awareness about suicide, Building Hope Summit County is hosting a virtual event Nov. 11.

The event, which is titled “Voice of a Grieving Mother: I lost my Son to Suicide” will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11. Heather Gard will share her story of losing her son to suicide as part of the event.

A panel discussion will follow after Gard’s video. In addition to Gard, the panelists will include mental health professionals and others who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Advanced registration is required for the event. To register, visit Linktr.ee/buildinghope.