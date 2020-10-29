Building Hope to host suicide awareness event
In an effort to raise awareness about suicide, Building Hope Summit County is hosting a virtual event Nov. 11.
The event, which is titled “Voice of a Grieving Mother: I lost my Son to Suicide” will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11. Heather Gard will share her story of losing her son to suicide as part of the event.
A panel discussion will follow after Gard’s video. In addition to Gard, the panelists will include mental health professionals and others who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Advanced registration is required for the event. To register, visit Linktr.ee/buildinghope.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User