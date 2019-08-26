Building Hope to sponsor yoga for healing class in September
Ashley Hughes will teach a yoga for healing class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Frisco Community Center, 83, Nancy’s Place. The class is sponsored by Building Hope as part of National Suicide Prevention Week.
The class will focus on postures designed to calm the nervous system and empower the mind. Find more information at BuildingHopeSummit.org/events.
