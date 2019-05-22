Bullet found at Dillon Valley Elementary, but sheriff says there’s currently no safety risk

The Summit County Sheriff’s office reported Wednesday afternoon that a bullet was found in the cafeteria of Dillon Valley Elementary School.

On May 22, at around 1:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office responded to a report that a .40 caliber bullet was found in the cafeteria.

Sheriff’s deputies immediately responded to Dillon Valley Elementary and conducted a security sweep of the school. No other suspicious items were located. The investigation is ongoing.

“The Summit County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats to the community seriously,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a written statement. “At this time, we have no reason to believe that there is a security or safety risk to students, staff or facilities. I encourage families to continue to talk with their children about safety and the importance about reporting any concerns promptly to parents, school officials, law enforcement or Safe2Tell Colorado.”