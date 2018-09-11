Bullet found outside of Summit Middle School leads to brief lockout Monday afternoon

Three middle school students stumbled upon a bullet in the area of Summit Middle School and Snowy Peaks High School in Frisco on Monday afternoon, spurring a brief lockout while law enforcement searched the area.

On Monday afternoon, following student dismissal and school bus departures, three summit middle school students found a .380 caliber bullet in the gutter near a utility station off school grounds, according to a letter sent to the families of Summit Middle School and Snowy Peaks students Monday night. The students returned to the middle school and informed school administration of the find. The school then contacted the Summit County Sheriff's Office, secured the building and began lockout procedures. Staff continued to supervise students in after-school activities during the lockout.

The Summit County Sheriff School Resource Officer searched the area where the bullet was found, but found not other suspicious items in the area. According to the letter, the bullet was worn down and may have been outside for some time.

Sheriff's Deputies remained on site until after-school activities concluded, and conducted a walk through of the school finding no items of concern. School operations will run normally on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

The school district is asking anyone with information about the bullet or any other safety concerns to contact law enforcement or the school through the following safety reporting channels: