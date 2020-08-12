Bureau of Land Management implements stage 2 fire restrictions

Stage 2 fire restrictions will begin on Bureau of Land Management land Thursday, Aug. 13, according to a news release.

Based on recent fire activity in the region, the bureau is upgrading restrictions on all of its lands in Summit, Garfield, Grand, Eagle, Pitkin, Mesa and Rio Blanco counties.

Under the restrictions, the use of campfires, charcoal grills, and coal or wood-burning stoves is prohibited, including in developed camping and picnic areas. Devices using pressurized liquid or gas still will be allowed.

The restrictions also prohibit smoking, except in an enclosed building or vehicle, along with the use of any explosives, fireworks, exploding targets, incendiary ammunition and similar items.

Anyone operating tools with an internal combustion engine must make sure they have a spark-arresting device properly installed, and individuals operating chain saws must have a fire extinguisher and shovel with them during use. Welding or operating other torches with an open flame is banned without a permit.