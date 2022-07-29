Bureau of Land Management names new state director

The Bureau of Land Management named Doug Vilsack as the new Colorado state director for the bureau.

Vilsack, who has a law degree from University of Colorado Boulder and a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College, will start in the role Aug. 14. He has been serving as the current assistant director for parks, wildlife and lands for Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources.

Vilsack will be responsible for overseeing the management of 8.3 million acres of public lands and more than 27 million acres of federal subsurface mineral estate across Colorado. Most of these lands are on the Western Slope.

Vilsack replaces Stephanie Connolly, who served as acting Colorado state director and will return to her role as the bureau’s acting associate state director.