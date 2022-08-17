Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero

A sign for the Bureau of Land Management's field office located on Highway 40 in Kremmling, as seen in this 2019 file photo.

Bryce Martin/Sky-Hi News archive

The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area .

The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area , which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.

The area features areas for camping, hiking, fishing, boating and wildlife viewing for over 135,000 visitors each year.

Ryan Kay, the acting Kremmling Bureau of Land Management field office manager, said the withdrawal would protect the land from mining and oil and gas drilling for another 20 years. BLM will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday on Zoom and is accepting public comments until Sept. 29.

Commenters should send their remarks to: Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Colorado State Director 2850 Youngfield St., Lakewood, CO 80215. Any submitted comments could be made publicly available — including any personal information they include in the comment section.