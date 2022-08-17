Bureau of Land Management seeks input on plan to renew protection for a recreation area between Kremmling, Dotsero
The Secretary of the Interior is proposing to renew a protection for land in the Upper Colorado River Special Recreation Management Area.
The plan would protect 12,437 acres of public land and 940 acres of reserved federal mineral interest. The area, which includes lands just south of Kremmling and stretches southwest to Dotsero in Eagle County, was previously protected from mineral entry under the now-expired Public Land Order No. 7466.
The area features areas for camping, hiking, fishing, boating and wildlife viewing for over 135,000 visitors each year.
Ryan Kay, the acting Kremmling Bureau of Land Management field office manager, said the withdrawal would protect the land from mining and oil and gas drilling for another 20 years. BLM will hold a virtual public meeting Wednesday on Zoom and is accepting public comments until Sept. 29.
Commenters should send their remarks to: Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Colorado State Director 2850 Youngfield St., Lakewood, CO 80215. Any submitted comments could be made publicly available — including any personal information they include in the comment section.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.