Burning operations increase containment of Williams Fork Fire to 5%

Firefighter Ty Groth serves as a lookout on Sunday at Jones Pass.

Kari Greer / Williams Fork PIO

With fire crews’ continued efforts on the Williams Fork Fire, containment has increased to 5% of the 11,266 acre fire.

By burning remaining pockets of fuel between County Road 30 and the fire perimeter, containment efforts continued along the Williams Fork River. A helicopter supported ground crews with aerial ignition.

While the efforts were successful, additional days of work will be necessary to provide for full containment along this area of the fire.

In other areas, the Colorado National Guard assisted in support of fire suppression efforts with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and one CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The helicopters were equipped with buckets to drop water on areas of heat and help ground-based firefighters slow spread.

Monday’s weather was moderate, including some light rain and increased humidity. The increase in moisture is expected to continue through mid-week with chance of wetting rain possible.

There are no evacuation orders for residential areas in the Fraser Valley.

This story is from Sky-Hi News.