103-room Hyatt Place hotel opens in Keystone
January 2, 2018
The first Hyatt-branded hotel in Keystone is now open, according to officials at the popular Summit County ski resort.
The Hyatt Place Keystone features 103 rooms for guests, including 16 suites each with a private bedroom and two bathrooms. The hotel is owned by Realty Capital Partners and being operated by Vail Resorts.
"As Keystone Resort continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to add to the momentum by introducing the resort's first branded hotel," general manager Ellen Namkoong said in a prepared statement. "With our smartly designed social spaces and comfortable guestrooms, our multitasking guests can easily accomplish what they need to do while on the road for leisure, business or both. Plus, our free hot breakfast is just the thing our guests need to take on a day on the mountain."
Hyatt Place Keystone is between Lakeside Village and River Run Village a short walk to the Mountain House Base area and the Keystone Conference Center, at Keystone Ski Resort.
It also offers more than 2,250 square feet of meeting space, food options anytime of day or night and a 24-hour gym, among other amenities. For more, HyattPlace.com.
