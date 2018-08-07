12 businesses earn SustainableBreck status as Grand Colorado moves into an elite class

A dozen Breckenridge businesses were recognized as SustainableBreck businesses by the High Country Conservation Center, which administers the program.

They are Colorado Mountain College, Innovative Energy, Mountain Outfitters, Outsider Breck, Patagonia, Petal & Bean (new location), Piante, Residence Inn by Marriott, Rocky Mountain Underground, Slifer Smith & Frampton, The Clothing Cooperative and The Crown.

More than 180 businesses participate in the program countywide, according to HC3.

The program was created in a partnership with the towns of Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon, as well as Summit County Government and the Keystone Neighbourhood Company.

Designed to help businesses improve their sustainability efforts and energy efficiency, the program not only educates local businesses about sustainable practices but also recognizes those who build these initiatives into their everyday operations.

Of the local businesses recognized for their efforts, the Grand Colorado at Peak 8 — the newest property from Breckenridge Grand Vacations — has joined a select group of only eight other local businesses to reach Gold-level status through the Resource Wise Program.

Recommended Stories For You

"Our team is committed to reducing our impact on the environment that's critical to our guests, our owners, our community and our employees, and we look for opportunities to do this at every level by working with our vendors and local movement to identify new initiatives," said Jason Bretz, the Grand Colorado's general manager.

So far this year, HC3 has enrolled 28 new businesses in the program, including nonprofits, schools and even the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. The nonprofit focused on environmental conservation is planning to recognize them in October.

Additionally, HC3 has created a new online directory so people can find local businesses that have been recognized for their conservation efforts online at HighCountryConservation.org/Find-Green-Business/ .

"Resource Wise is an important program in our community because it encourages people and businesses to participate in sustainable practices," said Emily Kimmel, BGV's recycling and sustainability coordinator. "With the 'Resource Wise' sticker on the door, it gives us an opportunity to educate guests and owners on our green effort."