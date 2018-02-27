Back in time St. Patrick’s Day, Breckenridge Brewery makes Nitro Irish Stout year-round

Based on the success of last year's springtime seasonal nitro beer, Breckenridge Brewery has brought back its Nitro Irish Stout as a year-round offering.

Last week's re-launch comes with an updated can design and new four-pack boxes to support the beer's permanent placement in the brewery's portfolio. Nitro Irish Stout is brewed with Irish malts and roasted barley, creating "distinguished flavors and notable dry character while the nitrogen produces a soft texture and pillowy head," according to the brewery.

"Nitro Irish Stout was a key seasonal release for us last year," said Todd Usry, brewmaster and brewery president, in a news release. "What we felt about this beer was verified by our consumers — that this easy-drinking stout is not only great for St. Patrick's Day and springtime, it's a solid, delicious recipe that's perfectly enjoyable any time of the year."

Nitro Irish Stout is available in 43 states in draft as well as four-packs of 13.6-oz cans. The beer joins the brewery's Nitro Vanilla Porter as a year-round offering while other seasonal releases include Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte, Nitro Chocolate Orange Stout and Nitro Orange Cream Ale.

For more, NitroOnTheGo.com.