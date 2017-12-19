Beaver Run unveils ‘cool’ new bar in Breckenridge

Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center debuted a new bar last week in Breckenridge that's so cool some people might say it's ice cold.

"I kind of feel sorry for whoever has to tend it," said Bruce Horii, Beaver Runs' director of sales and marketing, referring to the resort's 20-foot, 20,000-pound ice bar unveiled last week. "But it's drawing pretty well."

According to Horii, the bar is a completely new offering at Beaver Run, and it can be a cold station to work.

Still, the addition has been a "big hit" with patrons so far, he said, adding that he looks forward to having it throughout the winter, barring any spats of "bad warm weather" that melt the ice bar away.

Horii said Beaver Run will continue making some final touches on the bar, which also comes with three shot luges built into it and a nearby DJ booth, also made of ice.

On the schedule, DJ Brian Howe will take the spot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, while DJ Crisp performs 2-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Beaver Run will have some sort of live entertainment every day.

The Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center is at 620 Village Road in Breckenridge. The bar is on the Coppertop Deck at the base of Peak 9, next to the Beaver Run Super Trail.

The ice bar hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more, go to BeaverRun.com or call 970-453-6000.