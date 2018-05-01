Breckenridge law firm announces new owner, other changes
May 1, 2018
The Breckenridge law firm West Brown Huntley PC will soon be renamed West Huntley Gregory, according to a news release announcing a handful of changes and additions at the firm.
The release states that after 44 years at the helm, Steve West is retiring, though he will remain of counsel while he adjusts to retirement. Also, Bob Gregory has joined Felice Huntley as an owner of the firm.
Another addition, attorney Meredith Quinlivan joined the firm in December, bringing 12 years of experience in the areas of personal injury and workers' compensation while specializing in commercial and business litigation along with employment law.
Carime Lee is also a new associate attorney at the firm with experience in real estate, construction and business law, as well as representing taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. Lee is a native Spanish speaker, allowing the firm to expand its services in the community.
The firm's offices are at 100 S Ridge St. For more, go to BreckLaw.com.
