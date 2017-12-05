Breckenridge yoga studio celebrates seventh anniversary

More than 100,000 people have practiced yoga at Meta Yoga Studios in the past seven years, according to the owners, who celebrated the studio's seventh anniversary last weekend.

The owners, Jason Rodon and Leslie Ross, shared that fact along with the story of Meta's creation at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast event on Nov. 30, according to a news release.

Among many other specials, the celebratory weekend featured DJ yoga, a Puja ceremony, free talks, free classes and community gatherings.

The studio at 118 S Ridge St., No. 5, is still offering a free week trial for locals new to the studio as well. For more, MetaYogaStudios.com.