Breckenridge yoga studio to celebrate seventh anniversary with deals, events Dec. 1-3

Three Breckenridge locals came together seven years ago to start Meta Yoga Studio, and in a celebration of the stuido's seventh anniversary, the two current owners, Jason Rodon and Leslie Ross, have planned a series of workshops, events and special deals from Dec. 1-3.

They include $7 classes during that time, a significant reduction from the regular drop-in rate of $18. The studio is also offering a seven-class Punch Pass for $70, in addition to $70 private sessions with some free classes and talks throughout the studio's anniversary weekend.

One of the free events will include a special ceremony called a "Puja" to bless the studio and the Meta Yoga community from 10-11 a.m. Dec. 3. At the ceremony, vedic astrologer Bryan Mcrea will perform the blessing and follow it up with vedic astrology readings. To schedule a 30- or 60-minute reading, call 970-547-YOGA (9652).

The studio will also play host to senior Himalayan Institute teacher Shelly Craigo for a talk on Dec. 3 as part of her national lecture tour.

The lecture designed to give people tools on how to be a more empowered person in a world of constant change will include a guided meditation. It is free.

The weekend will culminate with a Restorative and Yoga Nidra Practice, also Dec. 3.

For a full schedule of events, go to MetaYogaStudios.com. The studio is at 118 S. Ridge St.