Couple takes reins of Meta Yoga Studios in Breckenridge after buying business from longtime owners
May 1, 2018
Meta Yoga Studios in Breckenridge is under new ownership with Kimberly and Todd (Krishna) Ghorai buying the business from co-founders Jason Rodon and Leslie Ross, who had owned the studio seven-plus years.
According to a news release, Rodon and Ross started the studio in November of 2010 with Juli Rathke. The duo went on to expand its offerings to a 200-hour Yoga Alliance Accredited teacher training program, as well as outreach classes at local properties and businesses and partnerships with Breck Create, Vail Resorts and other local organizations and events.
"Our hope is to continue Jason and Leslie's vision for a community-driven yoga shala focused on providing the highest quality yoga, with world class teachers in an inspiring location," Kimberly said in the release.
She received her 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training at Meta in 2015 and has been with the studio ever since, most recently serving as studio manager.
She and her husband have co-taught several sold-out workshops at Meta. Todd moved to Summit County in 1989 to snowboard. Like many others, he never left and began integrating into the community through yoga and eventually through his own Thai massage therapy. The couple now lives in Alma.
The new owners don't plan to change the name of the studio, which means loving kindness and metamorphosis or transformation. The studio has 32 instructors based out of a second-story studio at 118 S. Ridge St. For more, go to MetaYogaStudios.com.
