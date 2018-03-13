Demand for The Shores continues to climb
March 13, 2018
The new year began on a high note for The Shores at Breckenridge with nine starts planned for new homes, which is equal to last year's record number of new starts. Sales have been robust so far for the luxury community of paired and single-family homes along the Blue River, as 23 out of 40 homes being built there have either already closed or are currently under contract, according to a news release from the developer.
"The inventory in Summit County is at record lows, which has bolstered demand for these homes," said Noah Hahn, managing partner of Boulder-based Meriwether Properties, which has partnered with San Diego's Pathfinder Partners to develop the community.
"Buyers are clearly still very interested in high-end first and second homes in this beautiful, waterfront region," Hahn concluded.
The three-bedroom homes have been designed for full-time and seasonal residents, according to the release.
They feature open floor plans with expansive views of the Breckenridge Ski Resort, the Blue River and surrounding open space. Vaulted ceilings, spacious outdoor areas, gas fireplaces and radiant heated floors are also included.
Natural stone accents, oak flooring and knotty alder cabinetry are featured throughout the homes, and their kitchens are equipped with Bosch appliances, shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops and large islands.
Prices range from just over $1.2 million to $1.7 million. Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is marketing the homes. For more information, visit ShoresBreckenridge.com.
