Dillon Walgreen’s sees no changes on horizon after $7.4 million lot sale, manager says

A store manager at Walgreen's Pharmacy in Dillon is reassuring its customers there are no plans to change the store's operations in connection to the sale of the property following Tuesday's article in the Summit Daily News about the sale of the property.

The 2.5-acre commercial lot off Dillon Ridge with Walgreen's on it went for $7.4 million at the end of June, making it the most expensive sale of the month, according to local property records.

As of now, there are no plans whatsoever to close or relocate the store, according to a store manager, who added there are no expectations that will change anytime in the near future.

Overall, the sale of the property that houses Walgreen's led more than $166 million worth of real estate transaction in June, which was almost $33 million more than the total volume of real estate sales from June 2017.