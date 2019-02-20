Elevate Breck bringing computer-programming workshop to Summit

Elevate Breck is offering a chance at workforce development with an upcoming workshop in computer coding with a national leader in tech education.

The daylong workshop titled, “Code + Ski with Galvanize,” will be offered on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 in downtown Breckenridge.

It is for beginners and will cover the basics of JavaScript while answering any questions about what it’s like to be a software engineer, according to a news release.

The workshop is described as hands-on, as attendees will go through coding exercises and tackle a mini project start to finish.

Registration for a single day is $25 or $50 for both days. That includes snacks, learning materials and a first round of drinks during a tech-themed trivia event later in the day.

For more about Elevate Breck, go to ElevateCoSpace.com. Register for the workshop at EventBrite.com by searching for “Code + Ski with Galvanize.” For more about Galvanize, go to Galvanize.com/campuses/boulder.