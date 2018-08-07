Epic Mountain Express finishes 8-bed workforce housing project in Silverthorne

Epic Mountain Express has expanded its capacity for employee housing with eight new beds after converting a mixed-use, company-owned property in Silverthorne into workforce housing.

A recent ribbon-cutting celebrated the opening of the new apartments in the two-story building at 224 Annie Road. The building was originally zoned for first-floor commercial with residential units on the second floor.

The remodel converted much of the downstairs office space into living quarters, however, adding two apartments in a similar layout as the existing upstairs apartments.

Epic Mountain Express is a subsidiary of Vail Resorts. Last year, Vail Resorts has touted the $440,000 project in Silverthorne as part of the company's $30 million commitment to workforce housing, first announced in 2015.

In late July, Vail Resorts announced that it was rebranding its subsidiary, formerly known as Colorado Mountain Express, to become Epic Mountain Express.