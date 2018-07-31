Former deputy DA joins Bloch & Chapleau law firm

The law firm of Bloch and Chapleau has added Braden C. Angel as a senior associate.

A graduate of Miami University in 2003 and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2007, Angel specializes in domestic relations, criminal matters and civil litigation, according to the firm.

In 2007, Angel began his six-year tenure as a deputy district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, a position in which he tried numerous cases to successful jury verdicts in Eagle, Summit, Clear Creek and Lake counties.

He left the District Attorney's Office to pursue a private practice as a civil litigator in 2012.

Since then, Angel has continued representing people and business in need of legal assistance in Eagle, Summit and neighboring counties.

He recently served as the legal programs coordinator for Advocates for Victims of Assault. Angel is also president of the Continental Divide Bar Association, which includes Summit, Eagle and Lake counties.

Angel joined Bloch and Chapleau as a contract attorney in 2016 before becoming a senior associate last June. Altogether, he has taken more than 30 cases to jury trial.

Angel works in the firm's Edwards office, as well as out of its new Frisco location.