Free photos with Easter Bunny Saturday in Silverthorne

The Outlets at Silverthorne will be offering free photos with the Easter Bunny on Saturday at the Nike store, 237 Blue River Parkway, in the Outlets' Blue Village.

The Easter Bunny will be at the store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and people are encouraged to bring their families for a free photo and print. For more, OutletsAtSilverthorne.com/events .