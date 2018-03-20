Frisco’s Darlena Marmins recognized as top mortgage banker
March 20, 2018
Colorado State Bank and Trust has recognized Darlena Marmins, a Frisco-based mortgage banker, as its top mortgage banker in Colorado for the ninth consecutive year.
"We're excited to honor Darlena for her hard work," said her manager, Christopher John, in a news release announcing the honor. "I know she's passionate about her community and appreciative of the support from her clients and colleagues."
In addition, BOK Financial, Colorado State Bank and Trust's parent company, has recognized Marmins as the top mortgage banker in the eight-state BOK Financial region for 2017.
"I love serving this community because it's home," Marmins said in a prepared statement. "It's not a big city where you get lost in the shuffle. You're helping people here buy the home of their dreams. It's incredible to be able to help people do that."
