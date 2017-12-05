Frisco’s Natural Grocers, Starbucks retail center honored for commitment to sustainability

The retail center in Summit County off Interstate 70 on Summit Boulevard has been recognized as a LEED-certified retail center, honoring the development for its achievements in water and energy efficiency, environmental stewardship, recycling measures, use of sustainable resources, quality of materials and overall innovation and design, according to a news release.

The site now houses Natural Grocers, Starbucks, Which Wich and Breckenridge Dermatology. NAVA Real Estate Development is a Denver-based commercial development firm that owns the retail center, and according to the company, it's also the first commercial project to achieve LEED certification in Summit County.

"The LEED designation aligns directly with NAVA's commitment to absolute quality, and creating environmentally-conscious spaces that enrich the communities in which they are located," developer Brian Levitt said in a prepared statement.

Steve Loppnow of YR&G Sustainability, who served as the LEED advisor for the project, called the designation "a great milestone for Summit County."

"It reminds us that green building aligns with our highest ideals for environmentally-conscious design and construction," he added. "We hope this project spurs more green building development in Frisco and the rest of Summit County."

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, was started by the U.S. Green Building Council.