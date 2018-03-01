 Frisco’s newest craft brewery has a name and will open this spring | SummitDaily.com

Frisco’s newest craft brewery has a name and will open this spring

Summit Daily staff report
Hugh Carey

Backcountry Brewery on Main Street in Frisco will become HighSide Brewing, said David Axelrod, who sold his share of Broken Compass in Breckenridge to focus on starting a new brewery in Frisco where Backcountry used to be called "HighSide Brewing."

With an anticipated to open this spring, Summit County's newest brewery now has a name — HighSide Brewing.

The handle is a nod to one of its owner's affinity for rafting and kayaking, and high siding is the act of throwing one's bodyweight against any side of a raft that's coming up to prevent the boat from capsizing.

Done property, it keeps the raft upright and everyone inside the boat.

"I was a raft guide for 12 years and a kayaker, and yeah it just kind of popped into my head," said brewery owner David Axelrod, adding that he greatly enjoys the double entendre in which they're brewing at high altitude — or on the high side in Summit County.

"And it wasn't taken," he added, "which is the hardest thing to find in the brewing world."

Renovation work is underway at 720 Main St., Frisco, as Axelrod and his team prepares for the brewery's opening, which he said they're targeting for mid to late April.

For more, find HighSide Brewing on Facebook.