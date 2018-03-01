Frisco’s newest craft brewery has a name and will open this spring
March 1, 2018
With an anticipated to open this spring, Summit County's newest brewery now has a name — HighSide Brewing.
The handle is a nod to one of its owner's affinity for rafting and kayaking, and high siding is the act of throwing one's bodyweight against any side of a raft that's coming up to prevent the boat from capsizing.
Done property, it keeps the raft upright and everyone inside the boat.
"I was a raft guide for 12 years and a kayaker, and yeah it just kind of popped into my head," said brewery owner David Axelrod, adding that he greatly enjoys the double entendre in which they're brewing at high altitude — or on the high side in Summit County.
"And it wasn't taken," he added, "which is the hardest thing to find in the brewing world."
Renovation work is underway at 720 Main St., Frisco, as Axelrod and his team prepares for the brewery's opening, which he said they're targeting for mid to late April.
Recommended Stories For You
For more, find HighSide Brewing on Facebook.
Trending In: Business
- Born in Argentina, couple ecstatic to open empanada eatery in Silverthorne
- Mountain Law: Breckenridge loses effort to make online travel companies pay hotel taxes (column)
- Frisco’s newest craft brewery has a name and will open this spring
- Summit Chamber of Commerce presents 10 awards to area businesses
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATED: Breckenridge rejects luxury-hotel deal at base of Peak 8
- Skier who died after hitting tree at Keystone Resort ID’ed by coroner
- Vail Resorts launches 10th anniversary celebration of Epic Pass with $99 deal for active, retired military and families
- Born in Argentina, couple ecstatic to open empanada eatery in Silverthorne
- Please don’t bring the Winter Olympics to Colorado