Frisco’s Peak One Surgery Center secures re-accreditation for three years

The Peak One Surgery Center has been re-accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to the center.

Located next to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, the facility at 350 Peak One Drive is the only ambulatory surgery center in Frisco, according to a news release announcing the center's reaccreditation.

The center offers orthopaedics, spine, pain management, podiatry, gynecology, gastroenterology and ENT surgical services. Its accreditation is valid for three years.