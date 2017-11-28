Gallery to feature ‘wearable’ work of five artists through December
November 28, 2017
Jewelry, hand-loomed scarves, knitted hats and felted wool mittens created by five different artists will be on display at Arts Alive in Breckenridge in a collaborative art show called "Wearable Art," throughout the month of December.
The artists are Yvonne Kuennen and Diane Nims, who both make jewelry; Lin Rosborough, who does scarves and hats; Joanne Hanson, with her felted wool gloves; and Patti Thornton, who also does jewelry, according to the gallery.
Additionally, there will be a special opening for the art show from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9. The event is free. Light refreshments will be served.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily this December in the LaCima Mall at 500 S. Main St., Breckenridge. For more, call 970-453-0450.
