Globally inspired restaurant, Artisan 206, open in Breckenridge

A new restaurant, Artisan 206, opened last Saturday at 206 N. Main St. in Breckenridge with "globally inspired dishes that evoke feelings of comfort and satisfaction" from an award-winning chef.

"You won't find burgers, wings and TVs at the newest eatery in the Rocky Mountains," states a news release announcing the coming of chef Samir Mohammad's new restaurant, which according to a news release, was recognized as one of Denver's 26 Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings by Zagat, which compiles national restaurant reviews. Signature dishes at Artisan 206 include the Taiwanese fried chicken and waffles, Moroccan braised bison, house-made charcuterie, lamb tikka masala and coconut braised greens. Brunch and a brunch buffet with a make-your-own bloody Mary bar are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.Artisan 206 opened after a full remodel of the building originally built for the Red Orchid Chinese restaurant in 1991. The new decor features aspen trunks, a fireplace and open kitchen with chef's counter seating. The new restaurant also features full bar with an extensive wine list and five beer taps, as well as a variety of bombers. Happy hour specials are from 3-5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close daily.