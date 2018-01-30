Investment advisory firm in Dillon grows its Colorado presence through acquisition

DC Capital Management, a registered-investment advisory firm based in Dillon, has acquired the assets of New Path Capital Advisors, a Colorado-based registered investment advisory, according to a news release from the firm.

DC Capital Management is a wealth management firm focused on generating risk-adjusted returns with financial planning services ranging from retirement and college savings to estate planning.

"This acquisition significantly increases DCCM's presence in Colorado, while still allowing us to provide exemplary wealth management services to clients nationwide," company president Sean Butson said in the release. "Our focus continues to be on providing exceptional investment management and financial planning services to our clients."

With this acquisition, the company now reportedly manages nearly $50 million in assets for clients across the country. Because DCCM only gets paid by its clients and has a duty to act in their best interest, the company only offers advice to its clients rather than selling them investment products.

For more information about DCCM's services or the New Path acquisition, call Butson at 970-468-1339 or email him at sean@dc-cm.com.