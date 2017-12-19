Keystone celebrates grand opening of Labonte’s Smokehouse BBQ
December 19, 2017
Keystone Resort hosted a grand opening celebration for Labonte's Smokehouse BBQ on Friday, one of two major capital improvement projects to take place at the Summit County ski resort over the summer, according to a news release.
Labonte's is a popular restaurant that serves smoked meats and barbecue during the ski day at the base of Keystone's North Peak. The restaurant is accessible by skis and snowboards only, according to the resort.
The Friday ceremony giveaways, live music, a ribbon cutting and other fun happenings after Keystone expanded Labonte's over the off-season by opening a new, 190-seat indoor facility for on-the-mountain dining.
The other major capital project at Keystone, the new Montezuma Express Lift, also opened this year, replacing the old lift with a high-speed, six-passenger chair that will reportedly increase capacity by up to 25 percent.
