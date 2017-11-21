Local business owner accepted into Forbes Real Estate Council
November 21, 2017
The owner of Dwell Summit Real Estate, Tanya Delahoz, has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for executives in the real estate industry, according to a news release.
Dwell Summit Real Estate is a boutique brokerage based in Breckenridge that focuses on buying, selling, leasing and property management. With her addition to the council, Delahoz joins other Forbes Real Estate Council members who were hand-picked to become part of a curated network of industry professionals.
Joining the council also provides those professionals with access to a variety of benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit articles and tips on industry-related topics to Forbes.com.
"Dwell Summit is regarded as a leading independent brokerage in Breckenridge, and we are constantly looking for innovative ways to share our real estate knowledge with the local community," Delahoz said in a prepared statement. "Through the Forbes Council membership, I look forward to sharing insights on a more global scale alongside other thought leaders in the real estate industry."
