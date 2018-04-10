Lost Cajun finds its way onto list of top 100 franchises

Born out of Frisco in 2010, The Lost Cajun has been named a top new franchise of 2018 by Entrepreneur Magazine.

Being ranked No. 89 out of 100 on the magazine's annual list of Top New Franchises, this marks the first time the growing restaurant brand has been recognized solely for its rapid growth across the United States, according to a news release.

Entrepreneur Magazine characterizes its Top 100 list as newcomers that are shaping the franchise industry with innovative products and services, creative marketing methods and evolving technologies.

The magazine further credits these businesses for offering new franchise owners the chance to latch onto "the next big thing." For The Lost Cajun, it's authentic Cajun food with a dash of Southern hospitality.

"We are beyond thrilled to be recognized for our rapid growth and be amongst the top restaurant franchises in the country," said Raymond Griffin, the fisherman-turned-restaurateur who started The Lost Cajun with his late wife, Belinda Griffin, when they opened a 15-seat restaurant in Frisco eight years ago.

At the time, the Griffins had no experience in the restaurant industry. However, The Lost Cajun would open its first franchise location in 2013 and soon start spreading across Colorado and Texas before reaching out to states such as Tennessee and South Carolina.

"Our goal is to be in the Top 10 next year," Griffin added, "and we will make it happen at the rate we are opening new locations because our concept is unique and offers a one-of-a-kind market opportunity."

The Lost Cajun recently opened its 15th location and plans to have five more in the next few months, according to the company.

Altogether, the franchise expects to have more than 25 locations by the end of 2018, but Griffin has said he would like to double that in the next few years.

The national ranking from Entrepreneur Magazine comes after Griffin found himself on the September 2017 cover of Franchise Times.

The trade publication combines business news with reporting on trends and legal issues important to the franchising industry, both in the U.S. and overseas.

With the cover story, Griffin joined the ranks of celebrities-turned-entrepreneurs like KISS rock stars Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and rapper Pitbull.

In the article, the author suggested Griffin might be the first person to ever successfully franchise a gumbo-based restaurant chain while crediting much of The Lost Cajun's success to a business model "grounded in courtesy and respect."