Nepal Restaurant in Silverthorne closes doors as Mountain Lyon Café preps for move

The Nepal Restaurant in Silverthorne has closed its doors as another eatery, the Mountain Lyon Café, prepares to move into the building that housed the Himalayan food restaurant.

As previously reported, the Mountain Lyon Café, a popular spot for breakfast and lunch in downtown Silverthorne, is moving a few blocks down the road to 122 10th St., where the Nepal Restaurant has been.

Explaining the move, the owner of the Mountain Lyon Café, Rob Lyon, said he didn’t feel his business model would necessarily fit in with the Fourth Street Crossing, a planned massive, mixed-use development going up on the block between Third and Fourth streets west of the Blue River Parkway, and he felt like it was a good move for the business to go a few blocks down the road.

Recent attempts to reach the owners of the Nepal Restaurant have been unsuccessful. The restaurant sat empty and quiet at lunchtime Tuesday, the phone number has been disconnected and the Google listing for the business says it’s “permanently closed.”