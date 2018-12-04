New Breckenridge studio lets customers pick their place in time

For any couple that's ever felt like Bonnie and Clyde or wanted to be shot like the infamous duo — with a camera, of course — Breckenridge Old Time Photography can paint them in just the right light.

With Victorian, frontier saloon and 1980s ski sets, the co-owners of a new photography studio at 301 N. Main St. in Breckenridge believe they've found a unique niche in town with the themed portraits they're producing.

Like similar setups at parks and other resort markets, the new Breckenridge studio has all of the costumed attire, hairpieces, fake guns, canes, banjos and other accessories to recreate an old-timey photo, the kind of snapshot that comes to mind when someone thinks of Wyatt Earp or others who lived long before the digital age.

A drop-down green screen only increases the options at Breckenridge Old Time Photography, where the single biggest limiting factor might be your creativity.

"If you want to be like Princess Leia or whatever, if you have the outfit, and want our green screen to make you look like you're on the moon, we can do that," said Julie Smith, co-owner of the new studio.

The idea came to her and her business partner, Chad Breigenzer, during a joint trip to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over Labor Day weekend, where the two friends found an old-timey photography studio and took their kids in for a shoot.

Recommended Stories For You

They had so much fun picking out the setting and outfits, getting all dressed up in the theme and then posing for pictures, Breigenzer said, that he and Smith decided they'd do something like it in Breckenridge.

To get started, the two shutterbugs found a company that specializes in these photography studios and sells the sets, costumes and props like a one-stop shop. With that framework in place, Smith and Breigenzer put a few final touches on their new business — through a bit of antiquing and incorporating other items into the themes — and opened it in time for Black Friday.

Typically, the studio will take 10-15 photographs during a shoot, Smith said, adding that those shots will then be displayed on an old Nickelodeon, allowing customers to pick and choose the ones they want to keep.

Packages start with an 8-by-10 inch portrait included in the $20 sitting fee plus $10 per person. Packages go up from there and range in price based on the number of people included in the session, how many costumes someone wants to be photographed in and other options, like if someone would like to do a themed photo with their pets.

The studio has different options for frames and matting in house, and one of the best things about the whole process, Smith said, is that their customers get to walk away with a photo — or photos — in hand.

Breckenridge Old Time Photography accepts appointments and walk-ins. Arranging a session online at BreckenridgeOldTimePhoto.com ahead of time makes things run more smoothly, the owners said, but with multiple cameras they can handle more than one party at a time.

Smith and Breigenzer also have a mobile set, which they say can print photos on-site and is perfect for occasions like private parties and large events. In addition to the themed portraits, the studio also does glamour shots, senior portraits and other kinds of shoots, as well.

"We have all the professional camera equipment in here to handle all that stuff," Smith said, adding that she's setting up a room upstairs for boudoir-style photography sessions.

A themed photo shoot for a couple can take as little as 20 minutes, the owners said. Larger families often take longer, of course, and 45 minutes is a pretty safe bet for bigger groups.

"Most of the time is really getting costumes on and viewing the photos," Smith said. "Really, the picture process is pretty quick."

She and Breigenzer also plan to change things up with the seasons, offering specific photography sets for things like Christmas, Halloween, Valentine's Day or Easter. More information about what to expect during a shoot, pricing and services can be found on the business's website.