New country music station goes live in Summit County

Krystal Broadcasting has put a new radio station dedicated to country music on the air, available by tuning into 93.1 FM in Summit County.

According to a news release, the new station — 93.1 Summit Country — went live Nov. 1 with a playlist featuring a wide range of country-music genres from artists like Tim McGraw, Johnny Cash, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson.

"93.1 Summit Country is programmed to reach the Summit County listening community, providing relevant information and entertainment for both locals and visitors," Krystal Broadcasting General Manager Lindsey Cotton said in the release. "Our listeners have been asking for a homegrown country station, offering a unique format, similar to what they are used to hearing on the Krystal 93 radio brand."

Also, the new station is giving away cash prizes this week every time Johnny Cash is played, in addition to other prizes.

Also, Craig Koehn will broadcast a live morning show Monday through Friday starting Thanksgiving week.