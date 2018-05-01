New Frisco art studio for children and adults to celebrate its grand opening Saturday

In heart of downtown Frisco, where pedestrian traffic is at its thickest, a new art studio has sprung up that aims to paint the town in positivity.

The Sunny Side Up Studio will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 301 Main St., and the new owner, 30-year-old Ashlie Weisel, said her new business has nothing to do with how someone wants his or her eggs. Instead, it focuses on the sunny side of life.

The studio, with roughly 700 square feet of space, specializes in toddler and children's art classes, with drop-in workshops for visitors, regular workshops for locals and options for special-event parties.

On the walls are uplifting axioms and quotations, along with colorful murals that are appropriate for all ages and were created by the business owner.

“The reason we wanted to move to Summit County in the first place was I loved the community.”Ashlie WeiselOwner, Sunny Side Up Studio Recommended Stories For You

The studio also features a small boutique, selling Weisel's brand, The Sunny Side of Life, which she created from her illustrations, in addition to some home décor, souvenirs, light snacks, knickknacks and other small items.

The studio owes much of its roots to Weisel's time in Germany, when her husband Dan was serving with the Air Force — he's currently a reserve — and stationed abroad from 2010-2013.

At the time, Weisel said, she was working with children as a swim instructor, but that quickly grew to the point she had more students than she could handle and she began shifting them into art classes, conducted out of the living room of the couple's home.

"I was waterlogged," Weisel joked of her reason for the change, explaining that she's been doing illustrations since first grade. Going from a swimming coach to art instructor felt like a natural progression for the longtime artist.

Moving back stateside, Weisel and her husband landed in Boulder, where she continued to do art classes anywhere she could find the space, she said. However, having to constantly move from one location to another took its toll, even though she enjoyed the work.

It wasn't too long after the couple landed in Boulder that Weisel found a job in Breckenridge, and she came to love the location. She had been commuting back and forth until she and her husband moved to Blue River last May.

"The reason we wanted to move to Summit County in the first place was I loved the community," Weisel recalled.

Ask the young entrepreneur if she's always been so right-brained, and her husband, whom she describes as her No. 1 supporter and her rock, answers the question for her: "Oh, yes."

Additionally, the couple's daughter, Rhein, whose name sounds just like the famous river in Germany, also provided one of the primary motivations for opening the studio, Weisel said.

"Just to have a fun, playful space for (my daughter) is really important," the mother explained, "and hopefully we can make a living out of it, too."

During Saturday's grand opening, there will be giveaways, demo workshops, information about summer art programs and more, all designed to give people an opportunity to get acquainted with Frisco's newest art studio.

To give the general public an idea of her prices, Weisel said drop-in classes will cost $15 each, supplies included, but the studio is going to be offering steep discounts through a punch-card system for locals, with each card costing $100 and good for 10 classes over the course of six months.

Being a mother herself, Weisel said, she's making the punch cards good for all kinds of classes over the course of six months because she wanted to offer a deal that allows families the kind of flexibility they need to use their punch cards — and the studio itself — to their fullest.

Looking forward, Weisel also said she would like for the new studio to become a kind of community hub, in which other artists can teach classes, too. Additionally, the new business owner sees opportunities to bring music and art together, perhaps even "a little bit of science," as she seeks to offer children of different ages "a lot of stuff to get them working with their hands, curious and thinking creatively."

For more about The Sunny Side Up Studio, follow the new business on Facebook. A website, TheSunnySideUpStudio.com, is currently under development and expected to be up and running very soon.