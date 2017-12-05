New owner turning Breckenridge’s Jake’s Dive Bar into Vietnamese, Japanese restaurant
December 5, 2017
What was Jake's Dive Bar at 100 N Main St., Breckenridge, is being transformed into a family restaurant that specializes in Vietnamese food with some Japanese appetizers, the new owner told the Breckenridge Liquor and Marijuana Licensing Authority at its Nov. 21 meeting.
The new owner said he took over the bar a few months ago. While he was the seeking town's permission to continue operating the bar there, he intends for his new restaurant, Pho on Main Street Asian Grill, to be family centered.
Once open, the restaurant will do lunches and dinners from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new owner told the town's liquor and pot panel that inspections were still being completed, and he hoped to open soon.
