New property-management company only works with high-end homes across Summit County

The young couple behind a new Breckenridge property-management company, Summit Luxury Estates, knows they're the new kids on the block.

That's OK, though. Adam and Natalie Parker are banking on their newness, along with Adam's background in a wide variety of related fields, to help set them apart as they look to grow the business, first launched in October 2017.

As the company's name suggests, Adam and Natalie Parker are working exclusively with luxury properties. Whether it's short-term vacation rentals or non-rental units, they're ready to offer "a wide menu" of services fit for luxury homes across Summit County.

But they won't work with properties without luxury-level finishes. One reason why, according to Adam, is luxury homebuyers are "investment-minded" and he wants to tailor his business to serve their needs.

"The reason why they have money is because they're smart about it," he said of the owners. "A lot of these homeowners that we're working with, they think in terms like (return on investment) and (internal rate of return), and I think in those terms."

Adam grew up in Minnesota, Natalie in Sacramento. They were married in Colorado in 2006 and started a family together while living in Golden. When the economy crashed in 2008, the couple relocated to St. Louis, where Adam started his first property-management and real estate investment business, primarily serving clients in the medical field — surgeons, physicians and specialists.

It was a broad-based endeavor, Adam said, and covered everything from residential and commercial property management to landscaping, snow removal and real estate investment. The business in St. Louis did so well, he added, that he and Natalie saw the opportunity to sell it and use the money to return to Colorado — specifically Summit County — where they wanted to set up shop and raise a family.

"We missed Colorado and we never wanted to leave," Natalie said. While St. Louis was good to them, she added that their hearts never really connected with the Gateway City. "We're in the same industry up here; it's not a new industry. We just wanted to do it in the place we love."

Leading them down this road, Adam had been a business owner, restaurant manager and worked on numerous construction projects, including custom-built and spec homes, in many different capacities.

"I'm a white-collar professional … but I also have experience in trades and project management," he said. "I used to help run a concrete company. We designed and built our own house. I wired the whole thing, poured our driveway, so I'm so dangerous in all the trades, as well. That combination is super rare."

The couple currently manages three properties through Summit Luxury Estates and said they are in conversations with about a half-dozen more.

They say they've been hard at work, even before the 2017 launch, creating a set of best practices, from new mobile-friendly technologies to a performance-based fee structure that rewards the couple when they exceed market expectations.

They're also excited to have a digital guest book, accessed via the web, with suggestions for local places to eat, things to do and much more. Summit Luxury Estates also offers keyless check-ins with locks managed via WiFi.

Realizing there's a certain level of expectations with luxury homes, Adam said they are willing to greet guests on-site, if desired.

The company is also utilizing a new smartphone app that allows homeowners to see their rental bookings in real time and carve out space should they want to reserve some time for themselves. The app allows Adam and Natalie to send photos straight to the homeowners, which they say is a great tool should any kind of problem arise that needs the homeowner's attention.

"They can see exactly what's going on," Natalie said. "Then they can see us put the work order in in live time. They'll know when someone is entering their home. We're talking luxury homes up here and a lot of times these are some of people's biggest investments."

Adam said they recognize their new business is trying to break into an industry that's full of respected companies with long track records in Summit County. However, property management has evolved so quickly, he continued, that there is new technology available that wasn't around five years ago.

In fact, he and Natalie think one of the best things about Summit Luxury Estates is that, because the company is so new, they have "zero bad habits" with outdated technology or anything else they use.

"We spent almost a year doing nothing but recon on the best tools, the most forward processes, the most efficient ways to approach things," Adam said. "I just know no company is doing it like we're doing it."