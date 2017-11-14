New ski shop opens in Dillon as another relocates to Silverthorne outlets

A new snow sports and bike shop, Sun and Ski, opened last week in Dillon, timing its grand opening to coincide with opening day at many nearby ski resorts.

The new store is at 761-A W Anemone Trail, near the OfficeMax and across the street from the Dillon Dam Brewery, in Dillon.

It's open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and it's the second Colorado location for the chain with stores spread across Texas, Oklahoma, other Southern states and the Northeast. For more sunandski.com/dillon.

Friday's grand opening came on the same day that Breckenridge, Keystone and Copper Mountain ski resorts started running their first lifts of the season and followed closely Blue Valley Ski and Snowboard celebrating its grand re-opening on Nov. 4.

First opened in 2012, Blue Valley Ski and Snowboard recently moved into the Green Village of the Outlets at Silverthorne. For more, BlueValleySki.com.