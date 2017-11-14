New steakhouse, Italian restaurant opens in Breckenridge

A new restaurant, Legends Steaks and Italian, opened Nov. 8 at 215 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge, in the same location that previously housed the Southridge Seafood Grill.

According to a news release announcing the opening, owner Alan Bullock bought the building in fall 2016 with plans to open Legends as an upscale steak and Italian restaurant after remodeling the old seafood grill.

"From day one, the intent of Legends was to create a classic dining experience in an inviting, yet distinguished and elegant environment," the new owner said in a prepared statement. "The name Legends came from the idea of having legendary food, legendary service and providing an all-around legendary experience for visitors and locals alike."

The release says eight-months were spent remodeling the restaurant into "a 1920s-inspired" setting, with a refurbished tin ceiling, wood-panel walls, turn-of-the-century themed wallpaper, old fashioned half-round booths and a speakeasy-inspired private dining room in the basement.

The bar remains from the original tenant, Tilley's, as does the illuminated stained glass in the ceiling. The walls are decorated with black and white photos of "legends" from Colorado's history.

Bullock has been a part of Summit County's restaurant scene for nearly nine years, starting out in Frisco as co-owner of Ollie's Pub & Grub, and later expanding into Breckenridge in June of 2011, according to the release.

Legends opens at 4 p.m. daily and begins dinner service at 5 p.m. People can make reservations at LegendsBreckenridge.com.