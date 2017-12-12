Oneness 4 Wellness offering meditation classes in Breck

A new meditation center, Oneness 4 Wellness, recently opened at 226 S. Main St. in Breckenridge, offering daily meditation classes, holistic healing therapies, some all-natural retail items like handmade salves and tonics, handmade jewelry, angel card readings and more.

Oneness 4 Wellness opened about two weeks ago above the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factor, said owner Devon Sharon, who's still getting all of the signs up and putting some final touches on her new business. Still, the meditation center is now open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except on Sundays when they're going from 1-6 p.m.

"Our goal is to be a space for the community to benefit children, adults and teens with classes, meditation and enrichment," Sharon said.

The meditation classes can be one-on-one or in a group. There are also classes for people new to meditation and more experienced participants. The going rate for each class is $8-$14. People can also buy a $108 membership that affords them unlimited access to Oneness 4 Wellness' classes for one month.

For more, go to Oneness4Wellness.com or call 970-445-4148.