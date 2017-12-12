Oneness 4 Wellness offering meditation classes in Breck
December 12, 2017
A new meditation center, Oneness 4 Wellness, recently opened at 226 S. Main St. in Breckenridge, offering daily meditation classes, holistic healing therapies, some all-natural retail items like handmade salves and tonics, handmade jewelry, angel card readings and more.
Oneness 4 Wellness opened about two weeks ago above the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factor, said owner Devon Sharon, who's still getting all of the signs up and putting some final touches on her new business. Still, the meditation center is now open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, except on Sundays when they're going from 1-6 p.m.
"Our goal is to be a space for the community to benefit children, adults and teens with classes, meditation and enrichment," Sharon said.
The meditation classes can be one-on-one or in a group. There are also classes for people new to meditation and more experienced participants. The going rate for each class is $8-$14. People can also buy a $108 membership that affords them unlimited access to Oneness 4 Wellness' classes for one month.
For more, go to Oneness4Wellness.com or call 970-445-4148.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Business
- Breckenridge pot sales dip after 25-month run of gains
- Shipping containers a key design element for proposed Silverthorne youth hostel
- Oneness 4 Wellness offering meditation classes in Breck
- Your Money: My favorite myth: Why are bonuses taxed so high?
- Summit County’s only McDonald’s to close for 120 days and reemerge a PlayPlace
Trending Sitewide
- Interstate-70 closed in both directions for hours after fatal semi crash
- Interstate-70 closed in both directions for hours after fatal semi crash
- Former Breckenridge man accused of felony sexual assault
- When snow fails, Summit County charities shine for struggling resort workers
- Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Keystone Resort