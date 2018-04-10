Renew Dermatology opens in Frisco with membership plans

Certified physician assistant Kelly Ballou has opened Renew Dermatology at 60 Main St., suite H, in Frisco.

Renew celebrated its grand opening on March 14, offering services like full-body skin exams, wart and mole removal, cosmetic skin care, acne treatment, Mohs surgery to treat skin cancer and more.

According to the business' website, Ballou has been practicing medicine for 14 years and enjoys seeing how treating various concerns and disorders can change a patient's life and improve his or her general well-being.

"I want my patients to know that I will always treat them with compassion and that they will never be treated as a 'number or a diagnosis,'" she promises. "I am dedicated to treating all of my patients with the respect and kindness they deserve. I am also determined to earn my patient's trust by fully explaining all lesions and medical conditions, offering both verbal and written educational support, and making them feel comfortable enough to ask any questions they may have."

Renew also offers a membership program in which people may sign up for one of three plans for a flat monthly fee and receive a set level of services, based on which plan they choose. Memberships start at $99 a month.

For more, go to RenewDermatology.com or call 970-409-4000.