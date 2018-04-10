Residence Inn Breckenridge promotes pet-friendly lodging package
April 10, 2018
The Residence Inn Breckenridge is helping travelers unleash their inner adventurer alongside their favorite, leashed companions with the hotel's Play with Pups Package.
According to the hotel, travelers can now "Dare to Play," an amenity upon their arrival that includes an assortment of gifts, toys and treats for their pooches. Also included are food and water bowls, as well as pet door tags to alert others of the dog's presence in the room.
A Breckenridge activity guide for families traveling with dogs is also provided. The package is valid through Dec. 14 and requires reservations with the promotional code: U8D. For more, go to BreckenridgeResidenceInn.com or call 970-453-1181.
Trending In: Business
- Lost Cajun finds its way onto list of top 100 franchises
- Mountain law: Four things I’ve learned about tiny houses in Colorado (column)
- Summit County man joins ranks of UPS’s most elite drivers
- Residence Inn Breckenridge promotes pet-friendly lodging package
- Frisco’s newest craft brewery has a name and will open this spring
Trending Sitewide
- Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Georgia Pass
- Backcountry skier dies in avalanche in Maroon Bowl outside of Aspen
- Backcountry skier and Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteer who died in Maroon Bowl avalanche ID’d
- Summit County Sheriff’s Office responding to armed suicidal man at Wildflower condos, area now secure
- Breckenridge SWAT standoff resolved peacefully, no charges filed