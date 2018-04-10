Residence Inn Breckenridge promotes pet-friendly lodging package

The Residence Inn Breckenridge is helping travelers unleash their inner adventurer alongside their favorite, leashed companions with the hotel's Play with Pups Package.

According to the hotel, travelers can now "Dare to Play," an amenity upon their arrival that includes an assortment of gifts, toys and treats for their pooches. Also included are food and water bowls, as well as pet door tags to alert others of the dog's presence in the room.

A Breckenridge activity guide for families traveling with dogs is also provided. The package is valid through Dec. 14 and requires reservations with the promotional code: U8D. For more, go to BreckenridgeResidenceInn.com or call 970-453-1181.