Shoppers flock to Silverthorne outlets over Thanksgiving weekend; traffic up 15 percent, spokesman says

Summit Daily staff report
Eli Pace

Parking was at a premium during the Thanksgiving weekend at the Outlets at Silverthorne, and a spokesman for the mall is reporting traffic was up 15 percent from Thanksgiving Day through the holiday weekend.

The extended holiday weekend was good to the Outlets at Silverthorne, according to a mall spokesman who reports that overall traffic was up 15 percent Thursday-Sunday compared to the same time last year.

"Although I cannot share exact names of stores," the mall's director of marketing wrote in an email, "I can speak to a few huge wins."

"One popular branded … store was noted as one of the highest (comparable revenue) increases" in its entire company, he continued.

Active-lifestyle brands did especially well, with some seeing double-digit increases over last year, he added, and the mall's giveaways had a greater response than they've seen in recent years.

