Shoppers flock to Silverthorne outlets over Thanksgiving weekend; traffic up 15 percent, spokesman says

The extended holiday weekend was good to the Outlets at Silverthorne, according to a mall spokesman who reports that overall traffic was up 15 percent Thursday-Sunday compared to the same time last year.

"Although I cannot share exact names of stores," the mall's director of marketing wrote in an email, "I can speak to a few huge wins."

"One popular branded … store was noted as one of the highest (comparable revenue) increases" in its entire company, he continued.

Active-lifestyle brands did especially well, with some seeing double-digit increases over last year, he added, and the mall's giveaways had a greater response than they've seen in recent years.